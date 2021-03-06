KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 5, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= Topline Sec. Abbott Lab. 8,600 740.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,600 740.80 Topline Sec. Agriautos Ind. 15,500 220.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 220.25 Topline Sec. Bestway Cement Ltd. 20,000 159.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 159.11 Growth Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 132.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 132.70 Azee Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 65.48 MRA Sec. 88,000 65.66 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 89,000 65.66 D.J.M. Sec. Escorts Bank 1,000 9.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.71 Ghani Osman Sec. Ghani Global Holding 25,000 18.35 Adam Sec. 5,000 19.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 18.54 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 285,000 42.38 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 285,000 42.38 Growth Sec. Gillette Pak 300 320.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 320.00 Multiline Sec. Int. Industries 500 210.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 210.80 Topline Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 202,500 25.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 202,500 25.70 Topline Sec. Kohat Cement 8,500 219.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 219.30 Growth Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 29,000 41.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,000 41.55 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 11,374 862.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. 11,374 860.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,748 861.25 FDM Capital Maple Leaf Cement 5,000 45.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.91 Pearl Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 100 184.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 184.25 Topline Sec. Murree Brewery 3,500 552.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 552.10 Ghani Osman Sec. P. S. O. 500 238.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 238.00 Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 90,000 13.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 13.65 M. M. M. A. Khanani Telecard Ltd. 1,000 7.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 7.25 Topline Sec. Thal Limited 8,000 404.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 404.00 BMA Capital TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 145.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 145.45 Topline Sec. Tri-Pack Films 17,000 168.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 168.00 Topline Sec. Waves Singer 143,000 24.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 143,000 24.68 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 982,748 =================================================================================

