Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
06 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 5, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
Topline Sec. Abbott Lab. 8,600 740.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,600 740.80
Topline Sec. Agriautos Ind. 15,500 220.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 220.25
Topline Sec. Bestway Cement Ltd. 20,000 159.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 159.11
Growth Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 132.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 132.70
Azee Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 65.48
MRA Sec. 88,000 65.66
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 89,000 65.66
D.J.M. Sec. Escorts Bank 1,000 9.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 9.71
Ghani Osman Sec. Ghani Global Holding 25,000 18.35
Adam Sec. 5,000 19.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 18.54
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 285,000 42.38
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 285,000 42.38
Growth Sec. Gillette Pak 300 320.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300 320.00
Multiline Sec. Int. Industries 500 210.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 210.80
Topline Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 202,500 25.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 202,500 25.70
Topline Sec. Kohat Cement 8,500 219.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,500 219.30
Growth Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 29,000 41.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 29,000 41.55
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Lucky Cement 11,374 862.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. 11,374 860.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,748 861.25
FDM Capital Maple Leaf Cement 5,000 45.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 45.91
Pearl Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 100 184.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 184.25
Topline Sec. Murree Brewery 3,500 552.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 552.10
Ghani Osman Sec. P. S. O. 500 238.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 238.00
Trust Securities Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 90,000 13.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,000 13.65
M. M. M. A. Khanani Telecard Ltd. 1,000 7.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 7.25
Topline Sec. Thal Limited 8,000 404.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 404.00
BMA Capital TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 145.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 145.45
Topline Sec. Tri-Pack Films 17,000 168.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 168.00
Topline Sec. Waves Singer 143,000 24.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 143,000 24.68
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 982,748
=================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.