Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 06 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (March 5, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                       Company                         Turnover       Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
=================================================================================
Topline Sec.                 Abbott Lab.                        8,600      740.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           8,600      740.80
Topline Sec.                 Agriautos Ind.                    15,500      220.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          15,500      220.25
Topline Sec.                 Bestway Cement Ltd.               20,000      159.11
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          20,000      159.11
Growth Sec.                  D.G.Cement                         1,000      132.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000      132.70
Azee Sec.                    Engro Fertilizers                  1,000       65.48
MRA Sec.                                                       88,000       65.66
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          89,000       65.66
D.J.M. Sec.                  Escorts Bank                       1,000        9.71
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000        9.71
Ghani Osman Sec.             Ghani Global Holding              25,000       18.35
Adam Sec.                                                       5,000       19.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          30,000       18.54
Topline Sec.                 Gharibwal Cement                 285,000       42.38
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         285,000       42.38
Growth Sec.                  Gillette Pak                         300      320.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             300      320.00
Multiline Sec.               Int. Industries                      500      210.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500      210.80
Topline Sec.                 Jah. Siddiqui & Co.              202,500       25.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         202,500       25.70
Topline Sec.                 Kohat Cement                       8,500      219.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           8,500      219.30
Growth Sec.                  Kot Addu Power Co.                29,000       41.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          29,000       41.55
Ismail Iqbal Sec.            Lucky Cement                      11,374      862.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.                                              11,374      860.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          22,748      861.25
FDM Capital                  Maple Leaf Cement                  5,000       45.91
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000       45.91
Pearl Sec.                   MCB Bank Ltd.                        100      184.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100      184.25
Topline Sec.                 Murree Brewery                     3,500      552.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           3,500      552.10
Ghani Osman Sec.             P. S. O.                             500      238.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500      238.00
Trust Securities             Pak. Int. Bulk Termi              90,000       13.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          90,000       13.65
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Telecard Ltd.                      1,000        7.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000        7.25
Topline Sec.                 Thal Limited                       8,000      404.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           8,000      404.00
BMA Capital                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  1,000      145.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000      145.45
Topline Sec.                 Tri-Pack Films                    17,000      168.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          17,000      168.00
Topline Sec.                 Waves Singer                     143,000       24.68
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         143,000       24.68
=================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                   982,748
=================================================================================

