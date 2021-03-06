Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
06 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
GlaxoSmithKline 31.12.2020 50% (F) 1268.008 10.78 21.04.2021 15.04.2021
Consumer Healthcare Year End 01:30.p.m. to
Pakistan Limited AGM 21.04.2021
Kot Addu Power - - - - 24.03.2021 17.03.2021
Company Limited EOGM to 24.04.2021
United Bank Limited - - - - 31.03.2021 23.03.2021
11:00.a.m. to
To AGM 31.03.2021
===================================================================================================================
