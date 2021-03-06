KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== GlaxoSmithKline 31.12.2020 50% (F) 1268.008 10.78 21.04.2021 15.04.2021 Consumer Healthcare Year End 01:30.p.m. to Pakistan Limited AGM 21.04.2021 Kot Addu Power - - - - 24.03.2021 17.03.2021 Company Limited EOGM to 24.04.2021 United Bank Limited - - - - 31.03.2021 23.03.2021 11:00.a.m. to To AGM 31.03.2021 ===================================================================================================================

