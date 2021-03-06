Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (March 5, 2021)....
06 Mar 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (March 5, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07813 0.08038 1.08663 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08638 0.08363 1.10938 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.10350 0.11513 1.01625 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.14538 0.14950 1.26388 0.14450
Libor 3 Month 0.17550 0.19050 1.45050 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20325 0.20063 1.23825 0.19500
Libor 1 Year 0.28375 0.28025 1.06013 0.27800
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.