KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (March 5, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 157.18 157.19 157.11 157.06 156.96 156.79 156.78 EUR 188.09 188.18 188.21 188.26 188.28 188.20 188.31 GBP 218.55 218.58 218.49 218.43 218.32 218.10 218.10 ===========================================================================

