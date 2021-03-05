Sports
Injured Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final
- The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final.
- Muguruza will meet the winner of the Friday's second semi-final between Czech Petra Kvitova and American Jessica Pegula.
05 Mar 2021
Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka pulled out of her Qatar Open semi-final match in Doha due to a back injury, organisers of the WTA 500 event said on Friday.
The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final.
Muguruza will meet the winner of the Friday's second semi-final between Czech Petra Kvitova and American Jessica Pegula.
Azarenka's injury casts doubt on her participation in next week's Dubai Tennis Championships.
“Every political party and politician should have the courage to accept defeat,” says ECP in response to PM Khan’s speech
Injured Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final
PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency
Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
PDM to boycott National Assembly session tomorrow: Fazlur Rehman
DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years
MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran
Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts
Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric
Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor
China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021
WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ
Read more stories
Comments