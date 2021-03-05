ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Latam FX struggle against buoyant dollar; Surging oil lifts Colombian peso

  • MSCI Latam FX index on track for worst day in five months.
  • Oil prices lift Colombian peso.
  • Colombia's new deficit forecast raises downgrade prospect –CS.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

Latin American currencies cut some early losses on Friday as the dollar stayed at multi-month highs but gave back gains made after upbeat US jobs data, while surging oil prices buoyed Colombia's peso despite rating downgrade risk.

The Colombian peso slid as much as 0.7% before rising 0.5%, as crude prices hit 14-month highs after OPEC+ decided to extend output cuts.

Colombia's 2021 fiscal deficit forecast on Thursday came in well above market expectations, with the finance ministry changing its projection for the deficit to 8.6%, from a previous deficit prediction of 7.6%.

"The revision of the 2021 fiscal deficit increases the importance of presenting an ambitious fiscal reform in the short-term," said Credit Suisse analyst Juan Lorenzo Maldonado.

"Without strong and actionable guidance in the short term, Colombia may be unable to avoid a downgrade in its sovereign debt ratings to below investment grade status by either Fitch or S&P before the end of the year."

MSCI's index of Latam currencies was down 1.5%, en route to post losses for a third straight week, as the greenback stayed buoyant due to the Fed's inaction on rising US treasury yields.

A rise in nominal and real US yields over the past three days saw emerging market hard-currency bonds come under selling pressure. The premium demanded by investors to hold hard-currency EM sovereign debt over safe-haven US Treasuries has risen by 7 points to 358 points since Wednesday.

"If you have a global rise in yields, fixed income is clearly not going to have a good year," said Viktor Szabo at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The dollar spiked after the Labor Department said US nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month, topping expectations of an increase of 182,000 jobs, but subsequently pared some gains.

Risk currencies took a hit, with the real down 0.3%, while Mexico's peso slipped as much as 1.4% and hit four-month lows before making up some losses.

Data on Friday showed industrial production in Brazil rose in January but at the slowest rate in nine months, offering another indication that the wider economic recovery is losing steam.

As Wall stocks indexes jumped after the payrolls data, Latam followed suit, with Brazil's Bovespa up 1.5%, putting it on track for a weekly gain of nearly 4% - the best week in a month.

Chile's IPSA rose for a fourth session in five, also looking to post its best week since Feb.5.

Credit Suisse Latin American currencies Oil prices Emerging Market Fitch Co Colombian peso

Latam FX struggle against buoyant dollar; Surging oil lifts Colombian peso

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

PDM to boycott National Assembly session tomorrow: Fazlur Rehman

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters