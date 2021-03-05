World
Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers
- Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad. The government said the new form would help it to police those rules.
- Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April.
05 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.
Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad. The government said the new form would help it to police those rules.
Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April. The government flagged that it would be introducing the new form for people to justify their travel in late January.
“Every political party and politician should have the courage to accept defeat,” says ECP in response to PM Khan’s speech
Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers
PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency
Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
PDM to boycott National Assembly session tomorrow: Fazlur Rehman
DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years
MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran
Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts
Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric
Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor
China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021
WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ
Read more stories
Comments