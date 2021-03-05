ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland's cases of British coronavirus variant rising

  • At the start of January, the share of the British variant was around 5% ... Now, the most recent tests show that the share has been systematically growing and for the last 21 days we have almost 25%."
  • "The virus in the British version develops so fast as it is of course much more contagious," he said, adding that the variant share was even as high as 70% in random tests.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

WARSAW: A variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain now accounts for 25% of the reported cases in Poland, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

"At the start of January, the share of the British variant was around 5% ... Now, the most recent tests show that the share has been systematically growing and for the last 21 days we have almost 25%," Niedzielski told a news conference.

The minister partly blamed the British variant for the situation in Poland's north, which has reported a significantly higher rate of new cases than elsewhere in the country.

"The virus in the British version develops so fast as it is of course much more contagious," he said, adding that the variant share was even as high as 70% in random tests.

Niedzielski said coronavirus restrictions would be extended by one week in the northeastern region of Warminsko-Mazurskie and would also be imposed in the northern Pomorskie region.

Poland's healthcare system is under strain again and the minister said the government was reopening more temporary hospitals.

He also warned that next week the daily number of new coronavirus cases may rise to 18,000, or more, from 15,829 on Friday, but due to Poland's ongoing vaccination programme the government's decisions to ease restrictions would be bolder after the Easter holidays at the beginning of April.

Adam Niedzielski coronavirus case coronavirus variants new variants of COVID Poland Health Minister

Poland's cases of British coronavirus variant rising

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters