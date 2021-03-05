PDM to boycott National Assembly session tomorrow: Fazlur Rehman

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday announced that it will boycott tomorrow’s (Saturday) National Assembly session, where Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to seek vote of confidence.

Addressing to media on Friday, the PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “No member of the PDM will participate in tomorrow's National Assembly session.”

The JUI-F chief blamed PM Imran Khan and his government for hiking prices of petrol and food items such as wheat and sugar.

JUI-F Chief said that instead of giving people 10 million jobs, the government's measures had resulted in over 3 million people being unemployed.

He also spoke about the ECP as well.

"We believe blaming the ECP [for their loss] in Senate election is not the matter," he said.

"We believe he [PM Imran Khan] blamed the ECP to put pressure on them [to not pursue] the foreign funding case."

"There is no executive at the moment. There is no government," he said, adding that "everything is out of his [PM Imran Khan's] hands".

"He should announce new elections immediately and let a new government get elected."