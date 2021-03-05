ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
AVN 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.2%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
KAPCO 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.81%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.87%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 144.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
UNITY 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.75%)
BR30 25,546 Increased By ▲ 270.19 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,536 Increased By ▲ 257.29 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,055 Increased By ▲ 156.4 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coronavirus cases rise by 30% in a week after government eases restrictions

  • Last month, the NCOC eased most of the restrictions, allowing commercial activities, sch­ools, offices and other workplaces to function fully.
  • 1579 cases were reported during the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 05 Mar 2021

The number of coronavirus cases has increased following the Nat­ional Command and Ope­ration Centre's (NCOC) decision last month to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Last month, the NCOC eased most of the restrictions, allowing commercial activities, sch­ools, offices and other workplaces to function fully. The condition of 50 percent attendance at workplaces was removed, while schools were asked to function five days a week with full strength.

However, the decision to allow ind­oor dining will be taken on March 10. Since the relaxation of these restrictions, the country has seen a continuous increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the NCOC data, there were 1,176 cases on February 27 and 1,163 on March 1. However, the number suddenly jumped to 1,388 on March 2 and reached 1,579 on Friday.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services told DAWN that the decision to relax restrictions was taken in a hurry as focus was on economic activities rather than on the health of the masses.

"The incubation period of the virus is around seven days, so cases started increasing one week after lifting the restrictions and we fear that cases may further increase in coming days if the masses don’t strictly adhere to the SOPs," the official said.

Similarly, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), a representative body of health professionals, has also urged the government to impose restrictions, alleging that players of the Pakistan Sup­er League contracted the virus due to negligence.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan NCOC Coronavirus Vaccine Coronavirus deaths third wave coronavirus sops

Coronavirus cases rise by 30% in a week after government eases restrictions

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters