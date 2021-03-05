ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

  • The PTI candidate has pleaded the court to nullify the ECP’s decision of re-polling in NA-75
  • The ECP had declared the Daska by-election as void and ordered fresh poll/re-poll in the entire constituency on March 18
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 05 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of re-polling at all polling stations in the NA-75 Daska in the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, local media reported.

A PTI candidate from Daska Ali Asjad Malhi moved the petition. The PTI candidate has pleaded the court to nullify the ECP’s decision of re-polling in NA-75. He said that the commission did not review the record completely and its decision is not based on facts. The verdict should, therefore, be declared null and void.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week had decided to file two petitions against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on NA-75 Daska by-polls after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan declared the NA-75, Daska by-election as void and ordered fresh poll/re-poll in the entire constituency on March 18.

The five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced the order.

Additionally, the ECP ordered the Establishment Division to suspend Sialkot’s deputy commissioner and district police officer (DPO) as well as the Daska assistant commissioner.

Federal and provincial governments were directed to suspend the aforementioned three officials as well as Daska deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Sambrial DSP. They will also not be appointed for any election duty in future.

The body also directed the government that the Gujranwala Division commissioner and Gujranwala Range regional police officer be transferred from Gujranwala Division and their positions be changed.

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

