ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
AVN 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.2%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
KAPCO 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.81%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.87%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 144.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
UNITY 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.75%)
BR30 25,546 Increased By ▲ 270.19 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,536 Increased By ▲ 257.29 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,055 Increased By ▲ 156.4 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold sinks to 9-month low as Fed remarks boost dollar, bond yields

  • CME Group Inc decreased margins for COMEX 100 Gold Futures contracts by 9.1%.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

Gold slumped to a near nine-month low on Friday and headed for a third straight weekly decline after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors with his view on rising yields that pushed up the dollar and bond yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,693.79 per ounce by 0055 GMT, having earlier dropped to its lowest since June 8 at $1,688.96. It was down 2.3% for the week so far.

US gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,691.20.

Powell on Thursday repeated his pledge to keep credit loose and said although the rise in yields was "notable", he did not consider it a "disorderly" move.

The US 10-year yield topped 1.5%, while the dollar surged to three-month highs. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

US jobless claims rose last week after brutal winter storms in mid-February.

The amount of gold held by exchange traded funds fell by 84.7 tonnes worth $4.6 billion in February, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

CME Group Inc decreased margins for COMEX 100 Gold Futures contracts by 9.1%.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.4% on Thursday.

Palladium climbed 0.2% to $2,343.55. Platinum shed 1.2% to $1,113.02.

Gold US jobless palladium Platinum SPDR Gold Trust Spot gold World Gold Council Fed’s Powell CME Group Inc

Gold sinks to 9-month low as Fed remarks boost dollar, bond yields

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters