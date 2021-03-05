Corona positivity rate remains 4.72pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province remained 4.72 percent, as out of 16,857 Covid-19 tests, as many as 796 fresh virus cases and 39 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 173,395 and death toll to 5,480.

With the recovery of 335 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 162,993.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 89,237 cases and 2,199 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,718 cases and 889 deaths, Faisalabad 10,199 cases and 515 deaths, Multan 9,501 cases and 384 deaths, D G Khan 2,318 cases and 61 deaths, Gujranwala 4,688 cases and 129 deaths, Gujrat 4,699 cases and 83 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2,531 cases and 131 deaths, Sialkot 3,680 cases and 156 deaths and Sargodha reported 3,293 cases and 146 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said: “Laxity in administrative affairs, doctors’ attendance, treatment of patients or unavailability of medicines shall not be tolerated at any cost. Facilitating patients at public sector hospitals is government’s top priority and it is duty of doctors to provide proper treatment facilities to the patients.”

Moreover, Ameer ud Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while addressing a function stressed that eyes should be protected as much as any other part of the body. He said that eye diseases, especially blindness was on the rise in Pakistan due to various reasons for which qualified doctors were urgently needed.

On the other hand, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 946 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 09 people died, whereas 1008 were injured. Out of this, 595 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 413 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

