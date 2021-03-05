ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Anti-encroachment: Railways retrieves warehouse in operation

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

KARACHI: In a yet another anti-encroachment operation, Pakistan Railways Karachi retrieved possession of a warehouse from what the officials said ‘unauthorised’ occupants.

The operation was conducted near Shaheen Complex where the Railways’ warehouse was being used for purpose related to kerosene, they said.

The retrieved land measures 5000 square feet and is situated at one of the prime locations of the city having worth of Rs 45 million approximately, said the officials.

The divisional superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the officers and Railways’ police officials of the division for successfully retrieving the department’s warehouse and said the ongoing anti-encroachment operations would be further intensified in the coming days.

Meanwhile Hanif Gul met the gangman Habibullah and rewarded cash prize to him for his diligent services. Habibullah timely detected a dangerously disjointed track between Hyderabad and Detha stations on 1st March that deterred happening of an accident. The divisional superintendent PR Karachi has also recommended one month’s pay as honorarium to Habibullah.

