Senate elections have brought Pakistan into disrepute: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the Senate election proved that there is no difference between the current and former rulers and declared that this style of politics can’t bring any change or improvement in the country.

“I curse such politics where the party leadership locks his party representatives in hotels on the eve of the Senate elections,” he expressed these views while addressing the workers at the function of the fifth Yaum-e-Tashakkur.

He opined that it only happens when the leader himself doesn’t have moral integrity, rigs elections, buys and sells votes and is afraid of betrayal by his own representatives.

Mustafa noted that this system needs to be uprooted. What happened in the Senate elections has brought Pakistan into disrepute and is a source of embarrassment for patriotic Pakistanis. People who are busy slinging mud at each other on social media have no idea how they are being viewed internationally.

Apart from us, he believed no one has the formula for the development of Pakistan and said that for a prosper and peaceful Pakistan it is necessary to continue all affairs including politics.

He underscored the need of reforms in the system and developing national consensus by eliminating anger and ego, so as to set national goals.

He said until the system is improved, it is impossible to move the country on the path of development. The government should announce a grand national dialogue and reform the system and then each party should present its party manifesto and get mandate from the people to achieve the national goals.

