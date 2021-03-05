Toshakhana case: AC adjourns hearing till 11th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday again adjourned hearing of the Toshakhana case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari and two former premiers till 11th March due to the lawyers’ protest. The accountability court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali, hearing Toshakhana case against Zardari and two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, and others adjourned the case till March 11th.

At the start of the hearing, the counsel of Zardari, Gillani and other accused filed separate applications seeking exemption of their clients from personal appearance before it, which the court approved. The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against the former president, two former prime ministers and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2005, Lexus Jeep model 2007 received as gift from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 Li model 2008 from Libya.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021