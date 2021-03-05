Excise Police Jacobabad seize 125kg of charas

KARACHI: In the ongoing crackdown on drug dealers on the instructions of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Excise Police Jacobabad led by Excise Inspector Gul Muhammad Bhutto foiled an attempt to bring 125 kg of chars to Karachi.

The chars was being brought from Quetta to Karachi by truck number TKC-428. A case has been registered against Islamuddin Pakhtan, a resident of Pishin.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Chawla congratulated Excise Police on the successful operation and said that the continuous action taken by the Excise Department against drug dealers was commendable. He directed the officers to thwart any attempt to bring drugs in Sindh province.

