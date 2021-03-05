ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
AVN 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.3%)
BOP 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
MLCF 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.11%)
PAEL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.21%)
TRG 143.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.36%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,876 Decreased By ▼ -11.87 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,190 Decreased By ▼ -85.95 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,224 Decreased By ▼ -54.79 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,887 Decreased By ▼ -11.56 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement: concrete revival

BR Research 05 Mar 2021

The cement industry is demonstrating a remarkable recovery from losses to profits after demand in the country had a colossal reawakening. The industry has had a better year from every perspective: whether it is demand, retention prices, production costs or financial costs. Gross margins have re-entered the double-digit zone while profit margins turned green from a decided red this time last year.

One can only speculate the origins of demand as cement manufacturers rarely sell directly to projects. No doubt, the construction package announced by the government in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak has reigned in considerable interest from builders and developers eager to bag the amnesty scheme (no questions asked on source of funds) that comes with a fixed tax regime (FTR). However, it has been difficult to track progress of the package (or the Naya Pakistan Housing Program for that matter) as the FBR has provided precious little specificity on the 389 projects registered under the amnesty thus far.

While several projects under NPHP have been announced (and approved), construction has not entirely begun. Industry sources suggest the current domestic demand is coming mainly from stalled construction projects that have been revived (particularly in Karachi), infrastructure and development projects as well as dam/hydro-power projects that have been greenlit by the government.

Volumetric growth in the domestic market has been up 16 percent in 1HFY21 while exports have maintained a 17-18 percent share in total dispatches for the industry. Including clinker exports, total dispatches for the industry have grown 15 percent. This reflects in the stellar performance of major cement companies (for the purpose of this analysis, 12 out of the 16 cement companies listed on the stock exchange have been selected).

In 1HFY21, the industry raked in after-tax profits of more than Rs17 billion against a combined loss of around Rs930 million this period last year. But a lot more than demand had to change for this turn-around to truly emerge. Retention prices improved as offtake grew and though overall sales mix has not changed too much — exports have maintained share in total dispatches — the consolidated revenue per ton sold for the 12 companies grew 8 percent year on year.

Companies have evidently sold at better prices locally — average prices of cement bags in the last quarter went up 5-6 percent compared to the previous quarter. Average coal prices have also been lower — in 1HFY21, average (South African) coal price stood at about $64.5 per ton, 4 percent lower compared to $67.45 per ton in 1HFY20. Accounting for a lag of about 2 months, average coal prices actually cost 10 percent less for the companies during the present period against last year. Energy efficient plants through waste recovery together with lower fuel and coal prices allowed the combined costs per unit sold to drop by a phenomenal 10 percent.

Meanwhile, policy cut from 13.25 percent to 7 percent allowed financing costs to shrink considerably as well — specially for companies that were heavily leveraged. Several companies (DGKC, Kohat, Lucky, MapleLeaf) in the industry have announced expansion projects and are availing reduced mark-ups under SBP’s Temporary Economic Relief Facility (TERF) that came in March last year. Other companies may follow and this may be a prime time to do so as Kibor is still low and capacity utilizations may start to peak soon.

COVID19 Kohat Cement cement industry DGKC Lucky Cement cement manufacturers NPHP MapleLeaf

Cement: concrete revival

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

PM says has identified black sheep

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters