ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB’s enjoys best conviction ratio among other anti graft organizations: Chairman NAB

  • He said NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly which was a remarkable achievements.
APP 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the bureau’s overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent was the being acknowledged as the best in comparison with the conviction ratio to such other anti corruption organizations.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting held at NAB headquarters to review performance of NAB. The meeting was informed that operation and Prosecution Division of NAB were closely monitoring all regional bureaus.

The bureau was pleading all mega corruption cases vigorously on the basis of collective wisdom having solid documentary evidence in the respected courts.

Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB was committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption in collar crime cases by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy.

All Regional Bureaus of NAB have been directed to put in their the best efforts while vigorously pursuing under trial cases with complete preparation on the basis of solid documentary evidence.

It was being done in accordance with law so that corrupt elements should be brought to justice and looted money recovered from them should be deposited in the national exchequer.

He said NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly which was a remarkable achievements.

The forum was informed that Accountability Court Sukkur has announced judgment in reference No. 8/2016 whereby the accused Asif Sardar Arain was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. nine million; another accused Ghulam Mustafa Hulio was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2.7 million; Zameer Hussain Abro was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1.3 million, Javed Ali Jagerani was convicted and sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 0.7 million, Inayatullah Abro was convicted and sentenced seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 3.4 million, Qurban Ali Abro was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 16 million, Ghulam Abass Shaikh was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.15 million, Ghulam Qadir Aheer was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 0.6 million, Tufail Ahmad Aheer was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 0.5 million, Jahangir Channa was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1.5 million, accused Ghulam Qadir Bhutto was convicted and sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. six million.

The meeting was further informed that Accountability Court Hyderabad has announced judgment in reference No 20/2016/H whereby the accused Muhammad Anwar Baloch was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. four million, Muhammad Waqas was convicted and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five million; Muhammad Sohail Shaikh was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five million; Arsalan Ahmed Shaikh was convicted and sentenced two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. two million; Nasrullah was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. four million, accused Irshad Jessar was convicted and sentenced one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five million.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Karachi has announced judgment in reference No 25/2016/H whereby the accused Shafique Ahmed Khan was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 135,432,551; Barkat Ali Qureshi was convicted and sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. five lakh; Kausar Shah was convicted and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2,00,00.

The meeting was informed that respected Accountability Court Karachi has accepted the plea bargain application of the accused Sharukh Masood in Ref no 34/2016 State Vs Syed Ali Raza. The accused returned an amount of Rs. 4,267,500 through plea bargain, the accused is convicted in the meaning of section 15 and also disqualified for 15 years.

It was informed that respected Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed the petition of pre-arrest Bail of the accused Noor Muhammad Laghari, Ex-Secretary Special Education Sindh and Dr. Kishore Kumar was apprehended by NAB Karachi team.

Javed Iqbal chairman NAB

NAB’s enjoys best conviction ratio among other anti graft organizations: Chairman NAB

PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters