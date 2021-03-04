ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kosovo opposition party won historic half of vote: final results

  • That hands the party, which campaigned against the old guard with calls for "jobs and justice", 58 out of 120 seats in parliament.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

PRISTINA: Kosovo's anti-establishment Vetevendosje party took home a record-breaking half of ballots cast in last month's election, final results showed Thursday, though the party still needs allies for a ruling majority.

The party's landslide election win on February 14 revealed a huge appetite for change among voters who abandoned two traditional parties that have governed Kosovo for the past two decades.

According to the final tally announced by the Central Election Commission, Vetevendosje, whose name means Self-Determination, won 49.952 percent of the snap poll.

That hands the party, which campaigned against the old guard with calls for "jobs and justice", 58 out of 120 seats in parliament.

Yet the party says it has already secured support from five MPs from ethnic Turkish, Bosniak and Roma minority parties, which enjoy a total of 10 reserved seats.

Vetevendosje's victory was the largest enjoyed by an single party in Kosovo's democratic history.

The record had previously been held by the outgoing Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), which won over 45 percent of the electorate in 2001.

This year the party plunged down to 13 percent of the vote, behind another establishment party with 17 percent, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) led by former rebels from Kosovo's 1990s war with Serbia.

Led by the provocative former student protest leader Albin Kurti, Vetevendosje will inherit huge challenges as it tries to revive Kosovo's poor economy, create new jobs, fight the pandemic and root out corruption.

Kurti has said that EU-led talks on normalising ties with former war foe Serbia are not at the top of his agenda.

The former province declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after the 1998-1999 war between independence-seeking ethnic Albanian guerillas and Serb armed forces.

While most Western powers recognise Kosovo's statehood, Serbia and its leading international allies Russia and China do not.

The frozen conflict is a source of major tension between the Balkan neigbours and an obstacle for either side to move forward with dreams of joining the EU.

vote Kosovo opposition party

Kosovo opposition party won historic half of vote: final results

PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters