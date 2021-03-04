ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
PM to get vote of trust with overwhelming majority: Shaukat

  • He said Imran Khan had put the country's economy on track and when the world’s economies were shrinking due to corona pandemic, Pakistan's economy was improving.
APP 04 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would get vote of trust with overwhelming majority.

Talking to media here, he said the prime minister had taken a bold decision to get vote of trust to expose the real faces of those who had been plundering the country from last several years and once again manipulated the Senate election by investing the looted money.

Commenting on Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani’s victory in Senate polls against PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh, he said Gilani's success was a slap in the face of democracy, adding the opposition was currently pursuing a policy of anarchy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country's economy on track and when the world’s economies were shrinking due to corona pandemic, Pakistan's economy was improving.

Shaukat said all opposition parties from the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were trying to create anarchy in the country for the ulterior motives, adding the PDM was a gang of plunderers and Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing them.

He said today the country was facing price hike only due to foreign loans taken by the past governments. The PTI government had so far paid Rs10,000 billion foreign loans besides took several pragmatic steps to overcome inflation in the country.

