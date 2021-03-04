ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippines receives its first AztraZeneca vaccines under COVAX

  • The country hopes to get a total of 4.58 million doses of AstraZeneca shots via COVAX by May, and the newly arrived 487,200 doses are the initial shipment.
  • "With every dose that we will administer, we are inching towards a safer recovery from this pandemic," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

MANILA: The Philippines has received its first delivery of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots, secured through the vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, its health ministry said on Thursday.

The country hopes to get a total of 4.58 million doses of AstraZeneca shots via COVAX by May, and the newly arrived 487,200 doses are the initial shipment.

The first batch of AstraZeneca doses will add to the Southeast Asian country's stock of 600,0000 Sinovac vaccines that China donated, and which Manila used to launch its inoculation campaign on Monday.

"With every dose that we will administer, we are inching towards a safer recovery from this pandemic," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would lift restrictions on businesses and public transport in the capital Manila once his government has secured 20 to 40 million doses of COVID-19 shots.

The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, has reported more than 580,000 COVID-19 cases overall, including infections caused by the British and South African variants. It has recorded more than 12,404 deaths.

It aims this year to inoculate 70 million of its 108 million people to achieve herd immunity and reopen an economy that in 2020 saw its worst contraction on record, due largely to tight restrictions on movement in place since mid-March.

Philippines covid cases COVAX doses AztraZeneca vaccines vaccine sharing COVAX facility Southeast Asian country's stock

Philippines receives its first AztraZeneca vaccines under COVAX

PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters