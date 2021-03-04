ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Pakistan

Dr Fehmida optimistic about Pakistan to emerge victorious in Davis Cup tie

  • Fehmida said Islamabad was one of the safest cities in Asia and the venue was located inside the high security zone.
APP 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza is optimistic that Pakistan would move into the World Group Play-offs after winning the Davis Cup tie against Japan that kicks off on Friday here at the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The tie between the two countries is of great significance for the game of tennis in Pakistan. This high-profile event will attract the attention of the whole tennis fraternity. By winning it Pakistan will move into World Group Play-offs.

"Our players - Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan are highly passionate and confident to win the tie,” she said while talking to media persons here at her office on Thursday.

Dr Fehmida said Islamabad was one of the safest cities in Asia and the venue was located inside the high security zone.

“The previous events held at the venue are testament to this fact. Special arrangements for security and COVID-19 protocols are being taken for the extravaganza. The government's top priority is to ensure that the events are held in a friendly and befitting manner as per international standards,” she said.

Welcoming the Japanese team, the minister said the Hawk Eye technology would be introduced for the first time in the Davis Cup tie in Pakistan.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has added a new dimension for the conduct of events, besides security, strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed. And after the introduction of the Hawk Eye technology there will be no margin for errors,” she said.

She commended the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for the revival of international tournaments in Pakistan since 2017. “Since then, six Davis Cup ties, six International Tennis Federation Pro-Circuit (ITF Men's Futures) Tournaments and twelve ITF Juniors Tennis Tournaments took place in Islamabad.

"So far 25 international events have been held, where 650 foreign players have come to Pakistan to participate in these events. The last tie was played between Pakistan and Slovenia in March 2020.

“The federal government, Pakistan Sports Board and the IPC ministry are extending all kind of support to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) which has also been appreciated by the ITF,” she said.

Dr Fehmida thanked every stakeholder for their cooperation and support for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan. “Especially, we invite business community to invest in the sports in Pakistan so that a soft image of the country can be portrayed globally,” she said.

She also extended greetings to the high ranked Japanese team, ITF officials and expressed the hope that they would enjoy a comfortable stay during the trip. “We hope to have a healthy competition,” she said.

