KP Governor felicitates GIK students over securing 2nd position in AIAA Competition

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said that Pakistani youth was very talented and the government was striving best to provide quality educational facilities to the youth in meeting modern days' challenges.

He felicitated a 10-member team of students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Science and Technology over clinching 2nd position in preliminary proposal stage of "Build and fly competition" of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

In a meeting with the team of GIK students at the Governor House in Peshawar, he expressed pleasure on the talent of the team of GIK Institute.