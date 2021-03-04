World
Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that lifting US sanctions on Iran over its nuclear work and returning to a 2015 nuclear deal will contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity.
Tehran and Washington have said they want the other side to move first to hold talks to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work.
Last month, Erdogan told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call that he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States, adding he wanted US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted.
Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA
