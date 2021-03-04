ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Mar 04, 2021
Russian vessel Akademik Cherskiy to join Nord Stream 2 construction

  • The vessel departed from the German port of Wismar on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon ship-tracking data showed, as the Nord Stream 2 consortium pushes to complete construction of the gas pipeline.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy is joining the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Danish maritime regulator.

The vessel departed from the German port of Wismar on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon ship-tracking data showed, as the Nord Stream 2 consortium pushes to complete construction of the gas pipeline.

