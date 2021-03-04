Business & Finance
Russian vessel Akademik Cherskiy to join Nord Stream 2 construction
- The vessel departed from the German port of Wismar on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon ship-tracking data showed, as the Nord Stream 2 consortium pushes to complete construction of the gas pipeline.
MOSCOW: Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy is joining the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Danish maritime regulator.
The vessel departed from the German port of Wismar on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon ship-tracking data showed, as the Nord Stream 2 consortium pushes to complete construction of the gas pipeline.
