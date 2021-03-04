ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

El Salvador seeks IMF funding, sees 'golden opportunity' for economy, says finance minister

  • "It will help us leverage the budgetary gaps for 2021, 2022 and 2023" and help lower the highs costs associated with El Salvador's debt, Zelaya said.
  • "What (the ruling) New Ideas party and President Bukele achieved on Sunday is truly a golden opportunity for El Salvador's economy to take off," said Zelaya.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

El Salvador is talking to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about securing some $1.3 billion in financing and sees a "golden opportunity" to revitalize its economy after the ruling party's big win in legislative elections, a top government official said.

Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya told Reuters in an interview that El Salvador wants to get a 36-month extended fund facility approved by the IMF, similar to the program announced this week for fellow Central American country Costa Rica.

"It will help us leverage the budgetary gaps for 2021, 2022 and 2023" and help lower the highs costs associated with El Salvador's debt, Zelaya said.

El Salvador sovereign dollar bonds jumped on Tuesday after President Nayib Bukele, declared a landslide win in Sunday's voting, saying his party and its allies had secured the biggest majority in the country's history.

"What (the ruling) New Ideas party and President Bukele achieved on Sunday is truly a golden opportunity for El Salvador's economy to take off," said Zelaya.

Fitch Ratings said the legislative election result ends political gridlock that had hindered policy implementation and dented El Salvador's ability to tap external funding.

That gridlock led to an over-reliance on domestic market borrowing to meet high government funding needs, pushing borrowing costs higher, the ratings agency said.

Zelaya said financing from international multilateral lenders should make El Salvador's debt and public spending sustainable. For 2021 "we need financing of around $2 billion, including the short-term debt management plan," he added.

Integral reform of El Salvador's pension system was needed so pensions do not put pressure on government finances, Zelaya said.

While no deal has been struck, the IMF could potentially disburse up to $450 million this year, on top of prior commitments of $250 million from the Inter-American Development Bank, $200 million from the World Bank and $600 million from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, he said.

Asked when the deal with the IMF might be finalized, Zelaya said it was still too early to say.

"We're working to reach an agreement. It takes two."

IMF International Monetary fund Costa Rica Central American country El Salvador El Salvador economy

El Salvador seeks IMF funding, sees 'golden opportunity' for economy, says finance minister

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters