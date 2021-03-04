Business & Finance
Czech central bank leaves countercyclical capital buffer at 0.5pc
- The bank had cut the rate in extraordinary steps from 2.0% last year to help banks absorb shocks from the coronavirus crisis.
04 Mar 2021
PRAGUE: The Czech central bank board left the counter-cyclical capital buffer that all banks are required to hold unchanged at 0.5% of their risk exposure, the bank said after a quarterly assessment on Thursday.
The bank had cut the rate in extraordinary steps from 2.0% last year to help banks absorb shocks from the coronavirus crisis.
