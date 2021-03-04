ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.44%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.96%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.2%)
DGKC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-3.78%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.04%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.97%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.3%)
HUBC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.62%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.5%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.49%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.14%)
TRG 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,907 Decreased By ▼ -108.92 (-2.17%)
BR30 25,375 Decreased By ▼ -755.57 (-2.89%)
KSE100 45,474 Decreased By ▼ -684.19 (-1.48%)
KSE30 18,978 Decreased By ▼ -329.58 (-1.71%)
HK stocks end lower on material, tech firms

  • That prospect hit world equities last week.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in material and tech stocks, as equities globally retreated on renewed doubts over monetary support after another rise in US Treasury yields.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 643.63 points, or 2.15%, at 29,236.79. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.92% to 11,325.58, reversing course a day after its biggest one-day gain in six weeks.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking tech shares dipped 5.8%, while the IT sector dropped 5.3%, and the material sector ended 6.4% lower.

Global bond yields have risen in recent weeks, with markets concerned that central bankers could tighten the monetary spigot as the global economy rebounds from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That prospect hit world equities last week.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, which gained 2.47%, while the biggest loser was WuXi Biologics Inc, which fell 10.16%.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 2.05% at 3,503.49 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 3.15%, its worst daily performance in more than seven months on sell-off of high valuation stocks.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.9%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.13%.

