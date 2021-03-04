ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.48%)
ASC 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.44%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.96%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.2%)
DGKC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-3.78%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.04%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.97%)
FFL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.38%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.3%)
HUBC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.62%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.5%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.49%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.14%)
TRG 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,907 Decreased By ▼ -109.11 (-2.18%)
BR30 25,377 Decreased By ▼ -753.73 (-2.88%)
KSE100 45,476 Decreased By ▼ -681.91 (-1.48%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -328.51 (-1.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY coffee may test support at $1.3125

  • Resistance is at $1.3345, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1.3610.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: New York May coffee may test a support at $1.3125 per lb, a break below which could cause a fall to $1.2910.

An uptrend from $1.2210 has reversed, as confirmed by a break below a rising trendline. The trend may have been driven by a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from Jan. 11 low of $1.2085.

Based on this wave count, cocoa may revisit the low of $1.2210. A realistic target could be $1.2910. Resistance is at $1.3345, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1.3610.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Coffee New York cocao

NY coffee may test support at $1.3125

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters