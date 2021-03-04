CAA likely to lift in-flight ban on meal service

(Karachi) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is likely to lift the ban on in-flight meal service for passengers which was imposed during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the CAA wrote a letter to the Aviation Division to recommend lifting the ban on in-flight meal services for passengers. The CAA air transport director stated that the efforts remained successful to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He recommended the Aviation Division to seek further instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for lifting the ban on meal services.

The aviation authority recommended that permission on meal and beverages onboard may be offered on domestic flights within Pakistan.

In November 2020, the CAA imposed a ban on serving meals during all domestic flight operations - chartered and private in wake of rising COVID infections.

In pursuance of the authority’s directive, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private carriers discontinued serving in-flight meals so that interaction between members of the crew and passengers could be limited.