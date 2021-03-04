ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.63%)
ASC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.91%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.91%)
DGKC 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.27%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.33%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.07%)
JSCL 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.58%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.61%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.32%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.96%)
PIBTL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.43%)
PRL 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.32%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.57%)
TRG 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-2.98%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.17%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,889 Decreased By ▼ -126.57 (-2.52%)
BR30 25,267 Decreased By ▼ -863.42 (-3.3%)
KSE100 45,361 Decreased By ▼ -797.01 (-1.73%)
KSE30 18,899 Decreased By ▼ -408.21 (-2.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Parler social network shifts courts in legal attack on Amazon

  • Parler, which calls itself "the free speech social network," has steered clear of the aggressive content moderation by big platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, which banned Trump following the Capitol riot.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Parler social network popular with Donald Trump supporters took aim at Amazon in a state court Wednesday after dropping a federal lawsuit over the internet titan's decision to stop hosting its website due to user posts inciting violence.

Parler filed the new lawsuit in Washington state, where Amazon has its headquarters, hoping the case will stand better chances under local laws regarding defamation, breach of contract, and consumer protection.

However Amazon told AFP there was "no merit" to the claims.

"As shown by the evidence in Parler's federal lawsuit, it was clear that there was significant content on Parler that encouraged and incited violence against others, which is a violation of our terms of service," it said.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) stopped hosting Parler's website because Parler was "unable or unwilling to promptly identify and remove" such content, according to Amazon.

Parler claimed to have more than 20 million users before being pulled from the Apple and Google online marketplaces and effectively shut down when AWS cut ties over allegations the platform failed to stop incitement of violence by the ex-president's supporters ahead of the January 6 siege of the US Capitol.

However since then Parler has come back online, relaunching with a new web hosting partner.

Parler contended in the state suit that Amazon engaged in unfair business practices in its dealings with the social network, and that an email saying Parler was unwilling or unable to properly moderate content amounted to defamation.

"The true reason why AWS decided to suspend and/or terminate its contract with Parler was not because of any alleged breach of contract, but because AWS did not want Parler to be able to provide a new platform for conservative voices, including Donald Trump, or to compete effectively against other microblogging platforms such as Twitter," lawyers argued in the Washington state suit.

Parler, which calls itself "the free speech social network," has steered clear of the aggressive content moderation by big platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, which banned Trump following the Capitol riot.

At least one US lawmaker has asked the FBI to investigate the role Parler played in the January 6 attack as well as ties it may have to Russia.

Amazon Parler Parler social network microblogging platforms

Parler social network shifts courts in legal attack on Amazon

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters