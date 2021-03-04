Markets
Hong Kong stocks start with losses
04 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong fell more than one percent at the open Thursday as markets across the globe continued their week-long fluctuation between vaccine optimism and concerns about inflation.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.19 percent, or 354.94 points, to 29,525.48.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.85 percent, or 30.26 points, to 3546.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.86 percent, or 20.24 points, to 2,342.86.
