ANL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.63%)
ASC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.91%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.91%)
DGKC 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.27%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.33%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.07%)
JSCL 25.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.58%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.61%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.32%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.96%)
PIBTL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.43%)
PRL 26.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.32%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.57%)
TRG 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-2.98%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.17%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,892 Decreased By ▼ -123.91 (-2.47%)
BR30 25,294 Decreased By ▼ -836.59 (-3.2%)
KSE100 45,381 Decreased By ▼ -776.72 (-1.68%)
KSE30 18,907 Decreased By ▼ -400.25 (-2.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka make 131-9 in first T20 against West Indies

  • Jason Holder finished with an economical 1-19 while there was was also a wicket for 21-year-old debutant off-spinner Kevin Sinclair who opened the bowling and claimed the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka.
AFP 04 Mar 2021

ST. JOHN'S: Sri Lanka, bidding to win a cricket match for the first time in a year, made a below-par 131-9 in the first Twenty20 International against the West Indies on Wednesday.

The tourists were put into bat by the 2012 and 2016 world champions whose line-up included 41-year-old batting star Chris Gayle, playing his first game for the West Indies in two years.

Pathum Nissanka marked his Sri Lanka debut with a top score of 39 off 34 balls with four boundaries and one of his team's only three sixes.

The 22-year-old batsman shared a 51-run second wicket partnership with opener Niroshan Dickwella (33).

However, the tourists never got to grips with the accurate West Indies attack which featured 39-year-old fast bowler Fidel Edwards making his return to the team for the first time since 2012.

Left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy, playing just his third T20 International, had the best figures of 2-25 from his four overs.

Jason Holder finished with an economical 1-19 while there was was also a wicket for 21-year-old debutant off-spinner Kevin Sinclair who opened the bowling and claimed the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka.

The second and third games in the series also take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 5 and 7.

The teams will then play three ODIs and two Tests.

Sri Lanka Twenty20 international Chris Gayle Niroshan Dickwella Pathum Nissanka Obed McCoy Danushka Gunathilaka 2016 world champions

Sri Lanka make 131-9 in first T20 against West Indies

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters