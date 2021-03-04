Soybeans firm 0.5% as Brazil rains stoke supply fears

CANBERRA: US soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, as rains were expected to slow harvesting across Brazil, stoking worries about short-term supply crunch of the oilseed.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.5% to $14.14-1/4 a bushel by 0218 GMT, having closed down 0.4% on Wednesday. The most active corn futures were up 0.3% to $5.37 a bushel, having closed down 1.8% in the previous session.

The most active wheat futures were up 0.3% at $6.58-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.5% on Wednesday.

Rain are delaying Brazil's harvest.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its latest weekly export sales data later in the day. US soybean sales in the week ended Feb. 25 are expected to total 100,000 to 800,000 tonnes, according to analysts.