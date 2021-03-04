ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.66%)
ASC 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.24%)
ASL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.12%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.81%)
DGKC 133.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.8%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.33%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.49%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.51%)
JSCL 25.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.55%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.25%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.13%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.05%)
PIBTL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.77%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.67%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.55%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.57%)
TRG 143.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-2.51%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.85%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,897 Decreased By ▼ -119.08 (-2.37%)
BR30 25,314 Decreased By ▼ -816.31 (-3.12%)
KSE100 45,416 Decreased By ▼ -742.06 (-1.61%)
KSE30 18,927 Decreased By ▼ -380.44 (-1.97%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test support at $1,691

  • The break confirmed the continuation of the wave C towards its target zone.
Reuters 04 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,691 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards the range of $1,634 to $1,669.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which is expected to travel into the range of $1,634 to $1,669.

After a moderate consolidation around $1,716 over the past few days, gold finally broke this level.

The break confirmed the continuation of the wave C towards its target zone.

A break above $1,746 could lead to a gain into the zone of $1,761-$1,783. On the daily chart, gold broke a support at $1,723, the 76.4% projection level on a downward wave C from $1,959.01.

This wave is travelling towards $1,651. A falling trendline indicates the occurrence of a decent bounce around this level.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Silver Spot gold metal

Spot gold may test support at $1,691

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters