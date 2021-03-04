ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
Hyderabad DC promises to resolve problems of business community

Recorder Report 04 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said that the business community is the back bone of the country and the problems of Hyderabad business community would be resolved on priority basis.

He was presiding over a meeting with representatives of Hyderabad business community at Shahbaz Hall here at Hyderabad today.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the representatives of business community of Hyderabad to extend their full support to the administration in the anti-encroachment operation so that together we could resolve the problems of our city and restore its beauty.

He told the office bearers of Hotel Ittehad that no hotel owner would be allowed to put chairs on the roads as commercial activities on the roads which affect the flow of traffic and added that strict action would be taken against violaters and their goods on the roads will also be confiscated.

The representatives of business community of Hyderabad assured their full cooperation. They also demanded to set up a control room in office of the Deputy Commissioner to resolve the problems of business community on which the Deputy Commissioner asked them to submit a written request in this regard.

Deputy Director Information Sahib Khan Bhand and others were also present on the occasion.

