Coronavirus deaths cross 13,000 mark across country

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus deaths in Pakistan, Wednesday, crossed 13,000 mark as countrywide 75 new Covid-19 deaths were reported, and total infections reached 583,916 cases as 1,388 coronavirus cases were detected.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), during the past 24 hours, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported the most deaths as the Punjab Health Department reported 50 Covid-19 deaths across the province, Sindh reported 19 deaths, and KPK reported six deaths.

During the past 24 hours, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) health authorities have reported no death.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has recorded 13,013 deaths.

Punjab with 5,441 deaths is on top, of which 50 succumbed to death in the past 24 hours. Sindh with 4,372 deaths is second, of which 19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the province.

The KPK has so far reported 2,091 deaths, of which six died during the past 24 hours; the ICT has reported 501 deaths, the AJK reported 306 deaths; Balochistan reported 200 deaths, and G-B with 102 Covid-19 deaths is at the bottom of the list.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, countrywide 32,945 coronavirus tests were conducted, including 7,315 in Sindh, 14,339 in Punjab, 6,062 in the KPK, 3,934 in the ICT, 420 in Balochistan, 333 in G-B, and 542 in the AJK.

Since February 2020, Pakistan has carried out a total 9,055,069 corona tests of which 583,916 came positive reflecting a positivity ratio of 6.5.

The federal and provincial governments have equipped 631 hospitals with Covid facilities.

According to the NCOC, at present, total 1,995 corona patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, 1,163 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recovered cases to 554,255, which reflect a recovery ratio of over 90 percent.

Sindh with 258,679 Covid-19 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 173,395 cases, KPK with 72,801 cases, the ICT 44,690 cases, Balochistan 19,076 cases, the AJK 10,319 cases, and G-B with 4,956 cases, is on the bottom of the list.

In Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad, 220 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, the G-B, and Balochistan.

