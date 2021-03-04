ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB initiates another corruption probe against Shehbaz

Fazal Sher 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday initiated another corruption inquiry against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif. It also decided to review the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee constituted by the government in connection with the Pakistan International Airlines-owned Roosevelt Hotel based in New York as per law.

The decision to this effect was taken in the NAB's Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by the NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal, said a senior official of the NAB.

He said the meeting okayed filing of two corruption references and eight inquires and also decided to close corruption investigation against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others, due to lack of evidence.

He said that the meeting decided to start corruption inquiry against former chief minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Riaz Lal G, and others, and Ali Sher Mehsud, and others, Malik Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Public Private Partnership Authority and others, officers and officials of the Rawalpindi Development Authority and others, Asadullah Faiz Joint Secretary Ministry of Health, Islamabad, officers and officials of Small Dams Organization and others, management of National Food Security and Research, Islamabad, and others.

The official said that the EBM also reviewed the closure of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, USA, after 100 years, and decided to review the ToRs of the committee set up by the government in accordance with the law.

The official said that the NAB's EBM also closed corruption inquiry regarding tax affairs against Ishaq Dar, former minister for finance, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and others, Akram Khan Durrani, former Minister of Housing and Works, officers and officials of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and others, the Board of Directors and administration of the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and inquiries against others, officers and officials of Irrigation Department and others, and Nasir Mahmood Abbasi were closed due to lack of evidence.

The anti-graft body decided to file corruption reference against Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and others.

The accused were allegedly involved in restoring of two cancelled commercial plots by misusing their authority, which incurred losses of Rs200 million to the national exchequer.

The bureau fields another reference against Liaquat Ali Khan, former Director General Parks and Horticulture, Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), and others.

The accused by misused their authority allotted a welfare plot at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim Clifton, Karachi, which caused huge loss to the national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA NAB Roosevelt hotel Javed Iqbal PML N TORs Shehbaz Shairf

NAB initiates another corruption probe against Shehbaz

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148

Cotton production registers woeful 34.18pc fall YoY

Wheat tender: Seven international suppliers submit bids

Cotton import sans PRA: Ministries lock horns over proposal

Private sector growth: High cost of doing business limits competitiveness: ADB

Opposition demands PM’s resignation

PTI now single largest party in Senate with 26 members

PM decides to seek fresh vote of confidence

Gill says will challenge Gilani’s win

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.