Dividend/Bonus Announcements
04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
ICC Industries Ltd 31.12.2020 6.106 0.20
Half Year
Bankislami Pakistan 30.11.2020 Nil 1,703.135 1.5362 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10:30.a.m. AGM 30.03.2021
Bankislami Pakistan 30.11.2020 1,567.562 1.3306
Limited (Consolidated)
Saritow Spinning Year End 22.03.202 16.03.2021 to
Mills Limited 10:00.a.m. 22.03.2021
EOGM
(HUBCSC4)The Hub Power 10.03.2021 to
Co. Limited 19.03.2021
===================================================================================================================
