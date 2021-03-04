KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== ICC Industries Ltd 31.12.2020 6.106 0.20 Half Year Bankislami Pakistan 30.11.2020 Nil 1,703.135 1.5362 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10:30.a.m. AGM 30.03.2021 Bankislami Pakistan 30.11.2020 1,567.562 1.3306 Limited (Consolidated) Saritow Spinning Year End 22.03.202 16.03.2021 to Mills Limited 10:00.a.m. 22.03.2021 EOGM (HUBCSC4)The Hub Power 10.03.2021 to Co. Limited 19.03.2021 ===================================================================================================================

