LIBOR interbank offered rates

04 Mar 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07888 0.08050 1.57563 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08463 0.09025 1.53588 0.08163
Libor 1 Month 0.10838 0.11763 1.37675 0.10575
Libor 2 Month 0.14813 0.15213 1.37563 0.14450
Libor 3 Month 0.18338 0.18750 1.45050 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20675 0.20375 1.25200 0.19500
Libor 1 Year 0.27900 0.28463 1.24563 0.27800
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
