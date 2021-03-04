KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 157.82 157.82 157.84 157.70 157.60 157.47 157.37 EUR 190.78 190.86 191.00 190.95 190.96 190.93 190.93 GBP 220.38 220.41 220.46 220.27 220.15 219.99 219.87 ===========================================================================

