ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain to review surcharge on bank profits

  • Leaving surcharge unchanged would damage industry – government.
  • Surcharge raised 1.5 bln stg in 2019-20 fiscal year.
  • Proposed changes will be laid out in the autumn.
Reuters Updated 03 Mar 2021

LONDON: Britain will review a tax surcharge on bank profits as it threatens the industry's ability to compete against rivals in the United States and European Union, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Sunak said in his annual budget statement that he was launching the review so the combined tax burden on banks did not rise significantly after a planned increase in corporation tax to 25% from 2023, from 19% currently.

The 8% surcharge, calculated on the same basis as corporation tax, raised 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) for the government in the 2019-20 financial year.

The review follows years of lobbying by banks against taxes levied directly on them, but any relaxation could risk public criticism at a time when millions of Britons are struggling financially in the pandemic.

"We welcome the review of the bank surcharge which has long placed UK headquartered firms at a disadvantage to those in New York and in Asian centres," said Miles Celic, CEO of finance lobby group TheCityUK.

Fellow industry group UK Finance urged the government to widen its review to include the banking sector's total tax burden.

The surcharge is separate to the more lucrative levy on bank balance sheets, which raised 2.5 billion pounds last fiscal year.

Leaving the surcharge unchanged would make UK taxation of banks "uncompetitive and damage one of the UK's key exports", the government said in its budget document.

Changes will be laid out in the autumn and legislated for in the forthcoming Finance Bill 2021-22, the document said.

Finance bosses have previously warned that Britain's tax receipts from its huge financial services sector are set to fall from this year due to the impact of Brexit and further fallout from the pandemic.

A study by the City of London Corporation, which administers the capital's financial district, calculated the sector made a tax contribution of 76 billion pounds ($106 billion) in the year to March 2020.

The 135 billion pound financial sector accounts for more than 10% of UK tax receipts.

Rishi Sunak Britain's economy tax surcharge on bank profits tax surcharge Britain GDP

Britain to review surcharge on bank profits

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters