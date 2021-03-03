ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK defends Yemen aid cuts and arms sales to Saudi

  • An international aid conference on Yemen this week yielded less than half the funds needed to prevent what the UN warns is a looming famine.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's plan to halve humanitarian aid for war-torn Yemen while continuing to sell arms to Saudi Arabia, despite a US freeze on its weapons' exports.

An international aid conference on Yemen this week yielded less than half the funds needed to prevent what the UN warns is a looming famine.

"Cutting aid is a death sentence," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned, in remarks echoed in the UK parliament by opposition leaders grilling Johnson at weekly prime minister's questions.

Britain pledged £87 million ($122 million, 100 million euros), about half the amount it offered at last year's Yemen conference, and only 40 percent of the total funding it provided to the shattered country during 2020.

"How on earth can the prime minister justify selling arms to Saudi Arabia and cutting aid to people starving in Yemen?" said Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party.

He pointed to last month's decision by the new administration of President Joe Biden to pause US arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is leading a devastating conflict against Huthi rebels in Yemen, pending a review.

"It is true that current straightened circumstances, which I'm sure the people of this country understand, mean that temporarily we must reduce aid spending," Johnson replied, noting the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on UK finances.

"But that does not obscure the fact that when it comes to our duty to the people of Yemen, we continue to step up to the plate," he said, noting Britain has given about £1 billion in the past five years, since the Saudi-led bombing campaign began.

"It's a record of which this country can be proud. Given the difficulties that this country faces, I think the people of this country will think we've got our priorities right."

Johnson added that the government continues "scrupulously to follow the humanitarian guidance which are amongst the toughest measures anywhere in the world in respect of all arms sales".

Citing the pandemic, the UK government is planning to scrap a legally enshrined target for its aid budget this year, leading to accusations even from its own ranks that it is abandoning some of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people.

Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, bitterly criticising the decision on Yemen, said cutting the UK's overall aid commitment was a "strategic mistake with deadly consequences".

Boris Johnson Saudi Arabia Yemen arms sales aid

UK defends Yemen aid cuts and arms sales to Saudi

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters