Brazil govt keeps 2021 GDP forecast of +3.2pc, but notes high uncertainty

BRASILIA: Brazil's Economy Ministry on Wednesday kept its 2021 economic growth forecast of 3.2%, but noted that uncertainty remains high due to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first quarter in particular will be challenging.

In a press release following figures that showed the economy shrank 4.1% last year, the ministry said supportive monetary policy, widespread vaccinations, fiscal consolidation and structural reforms will boost confidence as the year progresses.