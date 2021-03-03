Pakistan
Rental power reference hearing adjourned till Mar 22
03 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 22, on rental power references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court adjourned the case without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.
