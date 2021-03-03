Political thugs to face defeat in Senate elections: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday said the corrupt politicians and thugs would face defeat in Senate elections.

A new era of development would begun under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that will shut the door for those who used black money to enter a democratic system, he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Afridi submitted an application with Election Commission, saying that he may be allowed to recast his vote as he put his signature on the ballot papers instead of putting numbers.

"It is submitted that i have been feeling unwell for past few days and couldn't attend the meetings of the party for preparations of Senate elections. When I approached you to cast my vote i asked you and your staff but they failed to guide me. Later i put my signature on the ballot papers instead of putting numbers," the application read.

Taking a jibe at election commission policies, he said former president Asif Ali Zardari was allowed to recast his vote after spoiled ballot but he was refused on same case.