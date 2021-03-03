ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
Governor KP felicitates GIK students over securing 2nd position in AIAA competition

  • The 10-member team of GIK students was led by Rector GIK Institute Jahangir Bashar and Team Advisor Dr Abid Imran who expressed gratitude to the Governor for his hospitality, encouragement and acknowledging the student’s performance.
APP 03 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Wednesday felicitated a team of students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Science and Technology over clinching 2nd position in preliminary proposal stage of “Build and fly competition” of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

In a meeting with the team of GIK students here at the Governor House, he expressed pleasure on the talent of the team of GIK Institute and said that Pakistani youth was very talented and the government was striving best to provide quality educational facilities to the youth in meeting modern days’ challenges.

The 10-member team of GIK students was led by Rector GIK Institute Jahangir Bashar and Team Advisor Dr Abid Imran who expressed gratitude to the Governor for his hospitality, encouragement and acknowledging the student’s performance.

It is to mention here that a team of GIK student secured second position in Build and Fly competition of AIAA wherein 113 teams from well reputed educational institutions of across participated.

On the occasion the Governor awarded cash prize to the team and also presented shields to them as a token of encouragement.

Shah Farman

