Pakistan offers military training to Qatari armed forces

  • Pakistan's Federal Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal, has offered military training to the Qatari Armed Forces, adding that her country's military institutions were open to soldiers belonging to the Arab state.
  • Last month, the two countries signed a 10-year Liquefied Natural Gas supply contract at the “lowest-ever publicly disclosed price under a long-term contract in the world.”
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Federal Minister for Defense Production Zobaida Jalal, has offered military training to the Qatari Armed Forces, adding that her country's military institutions were open to soldiers belonging to the Arab state.

In conversation with the Qatari Envoy to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, Jalal applauded diplomatic relations between the two countries, calling Qatar a “trustworthy friend” of Pakistan.

Last month, the two countries signed a 10-year Liquefied Natural Gas supply contract at the “lowest-ever publicly disclosed price under a long-term contract in the world.”

Qatar Consul General in Karachi Mishal M Al-Ansari also told the local business community earlier this week that his country’s administration was planning to increase employment opportunities for Pakistani nationals in the coming years.

He said the two countries were working on several joint ventures in the area of defense production and collaborating in agricultural and industrial sectors.

The Qatari ambassador also promised full cooperation with Pakistan during his interaction with the minister for defense production, saying his country would strive to broaden and deepen its relations with the South Asian country.

