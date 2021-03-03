ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.82%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.01%)
ASL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
AVN 95.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.11%)
DGKC 137.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.27%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.49%)
HASCOL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.11%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.28%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
MLCF 47.39 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.17%)
PAEL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.2%)
PIBTL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
POWER 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.58%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (5.92%)
TRG 148.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.02%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks finish with gains

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical jumped 3.18 percent to 3,793 yen after reports said its partner US biotech firm Moderna is planning to file for approval of its coronavirus vaccine in Japan as early as Friday.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, in line with an Asia-wide rally, as investors kept tabs on the progress of vaccine rollouts and Joe Biden's US stimulus proposal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.51 percent, or 150.93 points, to end at 29,559.10, while the broader Topix index also climbed 0.51 percent, or 9.69 points, to 1,904.54.

"Tokyo shares grew helped by gains on Asian shares," said Toshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

Automakers were among main winners, with Toyota rising 0.60 percent to 7,971 yen and Honda gaining 3.57 percent to 3,101 yen.

Nissan soared 4.15 percent to 608.7 yen, after a US father-son pair accused of helping former boss Carlos Ghosn in his audacious escape from Japan arrived in Tokyo late Tuesday, having lost their battle against extradition.

Takeda Pharmaceutical jumped 3.18 percent to 3,793 yen after reports said its partner US biotech firm Moderna is planning to file for approval of its coronavirus vaccine in Japan as early as Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group added 2.11 percent to 10,600 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 0.23 percent at 104,950 yen.

The dollar fetched 106.86 yen, against 106.68 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Okasan Online Securities Carlos Ghosn Tokyo stocks closed higher Toshihiro Ito

Tokyo stocks finish with gains

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters